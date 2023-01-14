NIHOTOUR’s STEP empowers 250 youths, women in soap production

The newly introduced Sustainable Tourism Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) trained 250 displaced youths, indigent and widowed women in the science, craft and business management of liquid and bar soap making. According to NIHOTOUR, empowerment programme was held between December 21 and 23, 2022 in 10 towns across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

The locations were Benin, Enugu, Lagos, Oshogbo, Makurdi, Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Argungu and Bauchi. It further stated that the 250 trainees were selected from tourist host communities in Nigeria with internally displaced peoples (IDPs) camps and other leading care-giving organisations that provide welfare services.

The selected youths and women went through two-day intensive and practical learning processes of making and packaging of liquid and bar soaps, detergents and disinfectants. All of which are daily used in tourism and hospitality service outlets. STEP is a novel initiative NIHOTOUR, with the objective of empowering young and displaced Nigerians with socio-economic life-transforming knowledge and entrepreneurial skills in the various value-chains of tourism and hospitality tradecrafts. While the goals are to improve tourist service delivery and equally reduce poverty in Nigeria’s tourist host communities.

Accordingly, trainees of the STEP soap making training were given NIHOTOUR’s internationally recognised certificates and starter-packs to enable each one of them commence the making and selling of their products. Additionally, in line with the STEP Project master plan, trainees would be given a three-month mentoring and support systems to enable them to establish and operate their enterprises. The STEP project was conceived NIHOTOUR’s Director General, Nura Sani Kangiwa, as part of extending the mandate of NIHOTOUR to every Nigerian and institutions. What was completed last year was the first phase of the programme, with a total of 400 trained as 150 trainees where earlier trained in the making of duvets and throw pillows as art of the first phase as well. The training programme is expected to continue in the New Year with another set of trainees in different aspects of the economy.

