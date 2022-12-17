NIHOTOUR’s STEP onyouths, women empowerment in hospitality businesses starts on successful note

The Management of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) last week started on a successful note the pilot phase of the implementation of trainings, up skilling and empowerment of indigent youths and women under its newly introduced project called; Sustainable Tourism Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP). The management of NIHOTOUR had revealed that the STEP project will stimulate tourism entrepreneurial growth and sustainable development of Nigeria’s tourist host communities. With the successful hosting of the pilot scheme, STEP project has now commenced implementation across the six geo-political zones of the country spanning 2023.

STEP project, according to NIHOTOUR, is providing fully-funded hands-on training of displaced youths and women in different set skills, with a total of 150 youths and women trained in NIHOTOUR campuses Enugu, Benin, Lagos, Bauchi, Abuja and Argungu in Kebbi State. The Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, speaking at the Abuja training section held at NIHOTOUR’s headquarters, noted that the pilot phase of STEP training programme included training in soap making and the sustainability of startup businesses in the sector. He assured that the training on soap making will be held in the coming weeks at the 12 NIHOTOUR campuses and training centres across Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...