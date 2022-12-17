Travel & Tourism Travel and Tourism

NIHOTOUR’s STEP onyouths, women empowerment in hospitality businesses starts on successful note

Posted on

The Management of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) last week started on a successful note the pilot phase of the implementation of trainings, up skilling and empowerment of indigent youths and women under its newly introduced project called; Sustainable Tourism Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP). The management of NIHOTOUR had revealed that the STEP project will stimulate tourism entrepreneurial growth and sustainable development of Nigeria’s tourist host communities. With the successful hosting of the pilot scheme, STEP project has now commenced implementation across the six geo-political zones of the country spanning 2023.

STEP project, according to NIHOTOUR, is providing fully-funded hands-on training of displaced youths and women in different set skills, with a total of 150 youths and women trained in NIHOTOUR campuses Enugu, Benin, Lagos, Bauchi, Abuja and Argungu in Kebbi State. The Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, speaking at the Abuja training section held at NIHOTOUR’s headquarters, noted that the pilot phase of STEP training programme included training in soap making and the sustainability of startup businesses in the sector. He assured that the training on soap making will be held in the coming weeks at the 12 NIHOTOUR campuses and training centres across Nigeria.

 

Travel & Tourism

Alain St.Ange leads African, ASEAN partnership through FORSEAA

Posted on

Seychelles former Tourism Minister and the President of the African Tourism Board, who is also the executive director of Forum of Small Medium Economic AFRICA ASEAN (FORSEAA) is currently on a working visit to Indonesia to help through FORSEAA consolidate on cooperation between the Africa and the ASEAN block. FORSEAA is actively working with small […]
Travel & Tourism

Bayelsa govt names Orugbani commissioner for culture and tourism

Posted on

The Bayelsa State government has named Dr. Iti Orugbani, as its new Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, as reported by atqnews.com. Orugbani is Nembe-Bassambiri, Nembe Local Government Area of the state and is a dedicated teacher of note. He became his early education at Isaiah-ama, Oluasiri-Nembe; Nembe National Grammar School and Government Secondary School, Ogbia […]
Travel & Tourism

Successful hosting of Eko NAFEST 2022 great lift for Lagos tourism, says Akinbile-Yusuf

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Lagos State from when it first won the hosting right for the 35th edition of the annual National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State at the close of the 34th edition last year, never left anyone in doubt of its intention to not just hosting to win and staging the […]

