NIHOTUR unfolds 3 months Sustainable Tourism Entrepreneurship Programme for youths, women, others

In furtherance of its mandate, which is manpower development for the tourism sector, among others, the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) is set to organise a three – month Sustainable Tourism Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) for Nigerian youths and women as well as other professionals across the 36 states of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. This development was made known by the Director General of the institute, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Technical Matters, Mr. Joesef Karim.

According to Kangiwa, STEP; ‘‘is an innovative training and empowerment programme on tourism and hospitality, small business start-ups, and sustainable operations in Nigeria. He noted that the programme was a novel one designed by NIHOTOUR to train, equip and mentor trainees on handson skills and entrepreneurial capabilities for successful operations of small businesses. Kangiwa said participants would be trained on a widespread aspect of the tourism sector value-chain, which include; Cookery, Pastry, Confectionery, Tour operations, Tour guiding and Travel agency operations. Noting further that; “The project aims at growing the economic activities of Nigeria in their respective locations for the growth of income and savings by local residents. It will help to increase growth in employment opportunities, increased number of self employment and development of areas of tourism sites and businesses.’’

The target segment for STEP, he disclosed are young girls and women, who were single, married or widowed, and vulnerable youths, who are either orphans, abandoned or school drop-outs. The D-G listed others to include the physically challenged persons, internally displaced persons, unemployed and jobless graduates of tertiary institutions. He explained that the STEP project would be hosted across Nigeria’s six-geopolitical zones for a period of three months at no cost to the participants as NIHOTOUR will bear all the costs for the training as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

“The programme would take place within three consecutive calendar months; one month of class work, two months of apprenticeship, practical training and mentorship,’’ he noted, explaining further that; “It will be at private tourism business organisations within the jurisdiction of NIHOTOUR training mandate, and the Hospitality and Tourism Sector Skills Council of Nigeria (HTSSCN). “The programme will also run on Nigeria’s National Skills Qualification (NSQ) framework, which is offered and designed based on the resolutions and validation of the various sub-sectors stakeholders.

“The award of Level three qualification requires the learner to achieve 36 Credit Units or 360 Guided Learning Hours.” Kangiwa said the project will commence on November 28, at NIHOTOURS’s Abuja campus, with invitations extended to industry and multilateral stakeholders, including representatives of the World Bank, International Labour Organisation (ILO) and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO),Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), foreign embassies in Nigeria, NGOs, CSOs, humanitarian and social development agencies in Nigeria. The director said that the project was in tandem with the objectives of UNESCO programmes related to the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) delivery. NIHOTOUR is an apex human capacity building organisation under the Ministry of Information and Culture, engaged in training, consultancy, research and publications to promote skills and entrepreneurship courses and programmes. Since inception in 1987, the institute has played a pivotal role in building an entrepreneurial ecosystem not only in Nigeria but also in other countries through international training and development programmes. Through various tailor-made entrepreneurship development programmes, the institute has been able to help a number of trainees in establishing their enterprises and become self-reliant.

 

