NIJ House renamed Ismaila Isa House

Nigerian Press Organisation said it had renamed the newly rebuilt Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) House, Adeyemo Alakija Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, as ISMAILA ISA HOUSE. The move is to immortalise Mallam Ismaila Isa-Funtua who died on Monday.

The organisation said this was done based on Isa-Funtua’s untiring contributions to the development of journalism and freedom of the press in Nigeria and around the world. “It is the privilege of the Nigerian Press Organisation – Newspapers’ Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) – to name the newly rebuilt Nigerian Institute of Journalism House, Adeyemo Alakija Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, as ISMAILA ISA HOUSE to honour the life and times of Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, OFR, Mni, who died on Monday July 20,2020 after a life of dedicated service to Nigeria that spanned politics, business and media.

“His contributions to the development of journalism is innumerable: including, but not limited to his co-founding of Democrat Newspapers; presidency of the NPAN and later a life patron; services to the international Press Institute contributions to journalism education as Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, ETC, ETC,” it said in a statement.

