NIJ Provost urges NIPR graduates to utilise opportunities in profession

The Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) at Ogba, Ikeja, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, has urged fresh graduates of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to utilise opportunities in their profession.

This was as he said that opportunities abound in the public relations profession for the brave and bold.

Speaking as chairman of the sixth convocation of the institute in Lagos on Saturday, March 27, Adefaye advised the 259 fresh graduates not to depend on their certifications, but to always consult experts and senior colleagues in professional decision making.

He expressed satisfaction with the NIPR for the training and retraining of its members, saying that training would eliminate quacks and promote professionalism.

Adefaye, who is also the General Manager of Vanguard Newspapers, added: “I congratulate the graduates of today. With your accreditation, you become members of the institute.

Opportunities abound out there for the brave and bold. Certification means higher recognition and you will be depended on for expert advice.

This is a new dawn for you as our economy provides challenges for all of us. “Public Relations give room for entrepreneurship, so look around you for opportunities. What you require is what you are taking away from here. Your services would be needed now. What you do with the opportunities that you have depends on you.” No fewer than 259 fresh graduates received their scrolls for certificate and diploma, of whom 146 obtained Diploma, while 113 obtained certificates in the training that lasted between 2018 and 2020.

The high point of the ceremony was the presentation of awards to the graduating students by the Chairman of the Education Advisory Board of NIPR, Prof. Emmanuel Dan Daura. On his part, the guest lecturer and Director of Public Relations for Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Dr. Andee Iheme, who spoke on “Leveraging the AIDA Model for Marketing Political Candidates,” said AIDA means Awareness, Interest, Desire and Action.

He said the model is usually used for marketing politicians that are seeking public offices. Iheme said as public relations experts, the graduating students must learn how to incorporate the media in selling people through advertising, public relations, sales promotion, propaganda, community relations, press relations, integrated marketing strategy amongst others.

“Take the politicians to the market place and package them. He added: “You should know what people need. Do a need assessment to know what the people want. You must have people- centred manifestoes. Print pamphlets, we need the print media to sustain the interest.

“Then desire, you are well known, they have formed some interest around you. They should have the desire to vote for him or her. A personalised interface between the politician and the voters should be emphasized at this point. How do I create a hunger for the candidate? You have to be accessible to people.

“Action is when you teach the electorate where and when to vote for the candidate. Let them know that they will not see the photograph of the candidate on the ballot paper.

People will only see the logo of the party. The use of the visual, direct and social media is very important,” he said. In his welcome address, the National President and Chairman of NIPR Governing Council, Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo said the ceremony was the first major event of the institute since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He, therefore, expressed confidence that holders of the diploma and certificates of the institute could measure up with graduates from other higher institutions of learning in the country.

“I can confirm that NIPR Diploma can be used to continue degree courses in some universities in Nigeria. Don’t rest on your oars and make good use of the knowledge you have acquired and try to earn more as the profession is very dynamic.

You should eat, live and breathe knowledge. Ensure the right application of the knowledge you have acquired,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...