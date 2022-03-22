NIJ Provost warns students against unruly behaviour, misconduct

The Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba, Lagos, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, has challenged fresh men and women admitted into the institute on the need to face their studies squarely and avoid acts that could jeopardise their continued stay in school. “As a disciplined institute, we disapprove of every form of antisocial behaviour, such as cultism, examination malpractice, bullying, sexual harassment and other vices. You are expected to abide by all rules and regulations of the institute and participate in all organised activities of the school. On our part, let me assure you of our readiness at all times, to protect and assist you so that you can enjoy your stay in the school. The institute is fully equipped to serve your interest and curiosity academically and professionally,” he said. The Provost gave the warning during the 19th matriculation of the institute, where some 309 students undertook their matriculation oaths of allegiance to be good ambassadors of the institution and to shun all forms of misconduct that could truncate their education and training in the school. The Provost, who further warned that as students, they are expected to attend lectures punctually and that only a minimum attendance of 70 per cent will guarantee their access or qualify them to write their examinations, also noted that the school takes Continuous Assessment seriously, and hence they should ensure that they do and submit their assignments on time. Giving the breakdown of the students, Adefaye stated that 51 were admitted into the National Diploma (Full-Time) programme; 45 students for National Diploma (Part-Time); 102 into the Higher National Diploma (Full-Time) programme; while no fewer than 10 students were admitted into Higher National Diploma (Part-Time); 56 Postgraduate Diploma (Full-Time) and 45 students into Postgraduate Diploma (Part-Time) programmes. While describing the ceremony as the formal enrolment of new intakes into the great institution, he added that the institute runs an uninterrupted academic calendar, which allows the students to graduate on time and duly mobilised for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). On the tone of discipline in the school, the Provost said: “We are particular about the way our students present themselves. Therefore, you are expected to dress decently without unduly exposing parts of your body. Our members of staff have been advised to ensure that improperly dressed students are prevented from entering the classes. You are expected to wear your ID card on your neck while in school.”

