Body & Soul

Nike Oshinowo embraces reality

One moment the night is illumined with their presence, the next the star have twinkled out and only faint whiffs of silver remain to mark stars were once there. Many will readily agree that the afore description depicts life of a celebrity.

 

On this note, we bring to you how law of diminishing return has caught up with former Beauty Queen, Nike Oshinowo such that the elegant and beautiful lady is now a shadow of herself as far as being under the klieghlight is concerned. In her hays, Nike used to stop hearts and traffic with her stunning looks.

 

Everyone wanted to come close as she was equally the toast of high octane. Butt year after year, she became a little older, a little less visible in the public eye.

 

This, howeverisnotunconnectedwithmotherhood and the natural instinct to step aside for the younger ones to have a fulfilling time. Nike, who is in her mid 50s, has maintained a relatively low profile thereby focusing on her work and other private affairs after her whirlwind dalliance with bearded doctor Tunde Soleye crumbled like a badly pack of card.

