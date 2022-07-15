News

Niklas Nikolajsen: 3 critical factors that distinguish the ‘best’ from the ‘good

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Sometimes good isn’t good enough. That happens whenever something better than good, something that has the credibility to be the best shows up on the horizon. While good is a noteworthy position in itself, to be the best requires one to walk that extra mile. Niklas Nikolajsen, a philanthropist from Denmark shares three critical factors that distinguish best from the good!
The best isn’t afraid to lose
For some people, failure is the biggest fear. They fear failing so much that they’re never able to pluck up the courage to even try. In Niklas’s eye that’s real failure, even if you think you’re good enough. He says, “The best people are constantly taking chances. They aren’t made of gold or have an extra brain, they just have a deep desire to improve upon their knowledge. Failure keeps them on their toes, instead of knocking them to the dirt.”
The best don’t repeat their mistakes
To err is human. But to err again and again, for the lack of a better word, is quite inhuman. It’s natural for us humans to adapt. But as the race has progressed, some of us have become more prone to laziness and carelessness, so much so, that we often have to do the same thing several times before getting it right. The best, Nikalas believes, “don’t repeat their mistakes. They are open to making mistakes but not to repeating them.”
The best aim to stay the best
Some people live under the notion that once you’ve achieved your dreams, nothing can bring you down. According to Nikalas, “the best people don’t stagnate after success. If anything, they get hungrier. And that’s what keeps them on top.”
If you want to become the best, pay heed to Nikalas’ suggestions and pave your path!

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NYSC: Corps members relishing experiences in camps

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) has been in the news of late regarding the living standards of NYSC orientation camps, as well as the safety of corps members during the mandatory service year that sees graduates of Nigerian universities posted to parts of Nigeria for national integration purposes. This medium researched select NYSC orientation […]
News

A more vulnerable season for girls

Posted on Author DOMINIC ADEWOLE

It is a season of the unusual in Delta State. In the past few months, many decomposing bodies of girls have been picked up at different locations in the state. While the Police keep investigating, many are wondering what has gone wrong with the society as DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports from Asaba Decomposing bodies of teenage […]
News

Gombe gov urges Gen. Irabor to tackle insecurity headlong

Posted on Author Ben Ngwakwe

Insurgency has been dominating the news space in the North East zone since 14 years ago, particularly the menace of Boko Haram terrorist group, which has affected the socio-economic, political and means of livelihood of the people of the Zone. Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who spoke during a courtesy visit by the Chief […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica