Niklas Nikolajsen: 3 critical factors that distinguish the ‘best’ from the ‘good

Sometimes good isn’t good enough. That happens whenever something better than good, something that has the credibility to be the best shows up on the horizon. While good is a noteworthy position in itself, to be the best requires one to walk that extra mile. Niklas Nikolajsen, a philanthropist from Denmark shares three critical factors that distinguish best from the good!

The best isn’t afraid to lose

For some people, failure is the biggest fear. They fear failing so much that they’re never able to pluck up the courage to even try. In Niklas’s eye that’s real failure, even if you think you’re good enough. He says, “The best people are constantly taking chances. They aren’t made of gold or have an extra brain, they just have a deep desire to improve upon their knowledge. Failure keeps them on their toes, instead of knocking them to the dirt.”

The best don’t repeat their mistakes

To err is human. But to err again and again, for the lack of a better word, is quite inhuman. It’s natural for us humans to adapt. But as the race has progressed, some of us have become more prone to laziness and carelessness, so much so, that we often have to do the same thing several times before getting it right. The best, Nikalas believes, “don’t repeat their mistakes. They are open to making mistakes but not to repeating them.”

The best aim to stay the best

Some people live under the notion that once you’ve achieved your dreams, nothing can bring you down. According to Nikalas, “the best people don’t stagnate after success. If anything, they get hungrier. And that’s what keeps them on top.”

If you want to become the best, pay heed to Nikalas’ suggestions and pave your path!

