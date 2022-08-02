Sports

Nilayo announces Premium Trust Bank as AFN official banker

Posted on

Charles Ogundiya Sports management company, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, has announced a new sponsor for the Athletic Federation of Nigeria. The Chief Operating Officer of the organisation, Ebidowei Oweifie, announced that Premium Trust Bank has become the AFN official banking partner.

 

“Premium Trust Bank has demonstrated dedication to the growth and development of Athletics in the country, as a forward thinking and fast growing brand, we are very confident that this is a collaboration that will transform athletics in Nigeria.”

 

Oweifie added that the deal was concluded five weeks ago, however Nilayo hesitated to make the announcement to ensure that there is enough concentration on the Athletics events happening in Oregon, Birmingham and Cali as they are landmark events for Nigerian athletes.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

