Nilayo partners FMYSD to deliver Cross Country race in Jos

Nilayo Sports Management Limited is partnering the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to deliver the first Cross Country event in Nigeria in over five decades. The 10km race is scheduled to hold February 18 at the Rhino Golf Course in Jos, the capital of Plateau state. Nilayo is the marketing company that has delivered the first gold label marathon race in West Africa and have decided to co-sponsor the Cross Country event.

The race is one of the plans the Sports Ministry, through the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has embarked on to develop long distance running in Nigeria. Project consultant/coordinator, Tony Osheku, is delighted with the coming on board of Nilayo Sports Management Limited.

“There cannot be a better sports management company to partner the FMYSD in this project than the company that has delivered the biggest marathon in Nigeria’s history and one of only two gold label 42km road races in Africa in 2023,” Osheku said. Osheku believes the road to producing long distance runners capable of achieving world class performances which will ultimately translate to podium appearances in international competitions and games in the not too distance future will be clearer with the institutionalisation of cross country running among Nigeria’s middle and long distance runners.

 

