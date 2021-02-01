Sports

Nilayo sets October date for Abuja City International Marathon

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s foremost marathons and road races running company, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, has set October 2, 2021 date for the maiden Abuja City International Marathon with a telecommunication company and financial institution set to be the headline sponsor and main partner.

 

Bukola Olopade, the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports, over the weekend said:  “The Abuja City International Marathon is a race that excites us because given our precedence with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon and all our other races across the country, the Abuja City International Marathon promises to be a world class event. We have concluded discussions with a telecom giant and a financial institution. Very soon we shall invite the media to the unveiling of our sponsor and partner”.

 

Olopade who revived the culture of marathons and road races in Nigeria after 31 years in 2016 with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon revealed that the route of the Abuja City International Marathon has been measured and calibrated by World Athletics grade ‘A’ measurer Norrie Williamson since 2018.

Williamson who was the measurer of the marathon routes of four Olympic Games, Atlanta’96, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, and Beijing 2008 and several other iconic cities marathons, described the point to point route of Abuja City International Marathon as one of the best he has measured around the world.

Olopade described Abuja as an amazing city with a lot of exciting sights, “this is the reason why we are particular about making the race an international marathon that will attract the cream-de-la-crème of road running across the world.

 

“We are working on this project with the World Athletics, Athletics Federation of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, we are set to put Abuja on the world map.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

NPFL: Plateau pledges support for United ahead of new season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Plateau Government has pledged support for Plateau United FC of Jos, ahead of the CAF Champions League and the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season. Mr Victor Lapang, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports in the state, made the pledge while interacting with players and officials of the club at the team’s training […]
Sports

SWAN congratulates AIPS on historic anniversary

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The President, National Executive Committee and the entire body of Sports Journalists in Nigeria has congratulated the President of the International Sports Press Association, Gianni Merlo, and the President, AIPS-Africa, Mitchel Obi, on the occasion of the 96 years anniversary of the world body, on Thursday, July 2. According to the release signed by the […]
Sports

Late Rooney free-kick gives Derby win at Norwich

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Wayne Rooney’s sublime late free-kick punished Teemu Pukki’s penalty miss as Derby picked up their first points of the Championship season with a smash and grab win at Carrow Road.   Rooney curled a fine set-piece beyond Tim Krul from just over 20 yards three minutes from time after Derby had soaked up Norwich pressure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica