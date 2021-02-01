Nilayo sets October date for Abuja City International Marathon

Nigeria’s foremost marathons and road races running company, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, has set October 2, 2021 date for the maiden Abuja City International Marathon with a telecommunication company and financial institution set to be the headline sponsor and main partner.

Bukola Olopade, the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports, over the weekend said: “The Abuja City International Marathon is a race that excites us because given our precedence with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon and all our other races across the country, the Abuja City International Marathon promises to be a world class event. We have concluded discussions with a telecom giant and a financial institution. Very soon we shall invite the media to the unveiling of our sponsor and partner”.

Olopade who revived the culture of marathons and road races in Nigeria after 31 years in 2016 with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon revealed that the route of the Abuja City International Marathon has been measured and calibrated by World Athletics grade ‘A’ measurer Norrie Williamson since 2018.

Williamson who was the measurer of the marathon routes of four Olympic Games, Atlanta’96, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, and Beijing 2008 and several other iconic cities marathons, described the point to point route of Abuja City International Marathon as one of the best he has measured around the world.

Olopade described Abuja as an amazing city with a lot of exciting sights, “this is the reason why we are particular about making the race an international marathon that will attract the cream-de-la-crème of road running across the world.

“We are working on this project with the World Athletics, Athletics Federation of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, we are set to put Abuja on the world map.”

