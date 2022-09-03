News

NIM President, Maj Gen Abdullahi Muraina, dies at 64

The Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), at the weekend lost its President and Chairman of Council, Major General Abdullahi Muraina (rtd). He died in a private hospital in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He was 64.
The Acting Registrar, Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Mr. Jude Iheanacho, made this known in a statement on Saturday.
Muraina, who joined the Institute in 2003 as Member and was elevated to the prestigious and highest professional membership grade of Fellow in 2011, served the Institute in various capacities at different times. He was elected to the Institute’s Council in 2014 and became the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Institute between 2015 and 2017. Due to his consistent support of the Institute’s programmes over the years, he was conferred the Institute’s Presidential Award in 2014.
He became the National Treasurer in 2017, Deputy President in 2020 before being elected the 23rd President and Chairman of Council in 2021.
Besides being a Fellow of The Institute, General Muraina was a Fellow, Certified National Accountants and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Member, Institute of Directors Nigeria and the National Institute  being an alumnus of the prestigious National Institute  for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.
His pedigree as a thoroughbred seasoned and tested professional manager and military officer was never in doubt as he distinguished himself creditably in every assignment he was saddled with.
A devout Muslim, he was married and blessed with children.

 

