NIMA to tackle marine environment hazards in Nigeria

Organisers of Nigerian Maritime Ambassadors (NIMA) Reality TV Show said they would address issues of marine pollution and marine environmental issues bedeviling the nation’s maritime sector.

 

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Platforms Communications Concept, organisers of NIMA Reality TV Show, Mr. Sylvanus Obasi the yearly reality television show would hunt for talent and with the view of raising creative youngsters who are passionate about innovating practical solutions to maritime issues and challenges in Nigeria.

He said: “The Winner of NIMA Reality TV Show will partner relevant maritime government agencies and organisations such as NIMASA, NIWA, NPA, NIOMR and others to execute a pet project called Cleaner Ocean Campaign (COC) which aims to embark on regular cleaning of seas, oceans, jetties, beaches and other marine environment while also creating awareness to coastal communities on the dangers of marine pollution and marine litter.

“Whereas the 1st and 2nd runners up will team up to undertake a project designed to champion Green Port Concept (GPC) aimed at promoting eco-friendly Ports environment through campaigns for reduction of noise, emissions and use of fossil fuel in ports and terminals as well as creating awareness to encourage planting of trees & flowers within ports and terminals which guarantees sustainable eco-friendly maritime work environment,” he noted.

 

Obasi said that the star prize would go home with N10 million prize comprising: a car, cash endorsement deals; including media tours & publicity and sponsored luxury vacation. There consolation prizes for winners in other award categories.

 

