News

NIMASA, 5 banks meet over $350m CVFF mgt, disbursement

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and members of the executive management of Jaiz Bank, United Bank of Africa (UBA), Union Bank, Zenith Bank and Polaris Bank held a closed door meeting on Wednesday on the management and disbursement of $350million Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF).
The banks are the Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs) approved by the  Federal Government for the disbursement of the CVFF.
It was learnt that the banks were expected to come up with issues such as the interest rate, tenor, collateral and other requirements needed to access the fund.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: LP disowns campaign timetable

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Labour Party has denied campaign timetable in circulation, and said it did not originate from the party. The National Publicity Secretary, Arabambi Abayomi, in a statement, said: “Labour Party whose  presidential candidate is Mr Peter Gregory Obi has neither authorised anyone to issues any campaign council programme on behalf of the party nor has anyone […]
News

PDP: Call for Buhari’s impeachment constitutional

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

News (pix: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the call by its caucus in the House of Representatives asking Nigerians to direct their representatives to commence impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari is constitutional and democratic. The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the call is a direct […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: Fresh loans to fund Kano- Maradi rail, Apapa ports, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that the foreign loans requests recently sent to the Senate would be used to execute the Kano-Maradi rail, Apapa TinCan Ports and 13 other projects. In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the projects are spread across the six geopolitical zones of the country.   The loans, according […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica