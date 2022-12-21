NIMASA advises shipping firms to dislodge foreigners from milking Nigeria

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has said that local shipping companies must come together to stop foreign ship owners from milking the country. The agency noted that they had the capital to come into the country with their ships to take the money away. The Director-General of the agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh, who was guest at the Ship Owners’ Association of Nigeria (SOAN) end-of-year dinner in Lagos, explained that it was high time the ship owners came together to benefit from what God has given the country and stop foreigners from coastal trade. He noted that the country would lose the major gains of the huge investments in the Lekki Deep Seaport if indigenous stakeholders failed to take advantage of Federal Government’s incentives, including the recently approved disbursement of the Cabotage Vessels Financing Fund (CVFF) to acquire ships.

He said: “All the investments at Lekki deep seaport will be useless if ships do not go there. So, why don’t we put heads together, get the funds, acquire the ships and make our own ports lively instead of struggling to quarrel and fight?” He dismissed the fears that the CVFF was being diverted to other ends, or not being fully declared, noting that public funds were statutorily subjected to audit every year and the CVFF was not exempted. Jamoh added: “If you say your money is 10,000 and somebody says no, it is 5,000, collect the 5,000 and follow him to collect the balance of 5,000.” Jamoh stressed that the agency under his leadership would sustain all efforts to ensure a conducive operating environment for the Nigerian ship owners. The director-general noted that no shipping country could thrive without being supported by the government.

He explained: “I try as much as possible to weigh the kind of assistance the Nigerian Government can offer the ship owners in the environment they operate.” According to him, the first batch of fiscal incentives last year was zero duty for imported new ships, with older ones attracting higher duty, while the second was a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) monetary incentive that guarantees forex at official rate for ship acquisition, rather than at the exorbitant black market rate, but neither has produced any vessel. Also, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, said at the event that the international oil companies (IOCs) must respect the laws of the country and prioritise the welfare of maritime workers.

Ajani said that the IOCs should support government’s agencies and pay them for the services rendered. The permanent secretary, who represented the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, noted that it was unfair for them to decide how they want to do business with the country despite the constitution and rules of Nigeria. She said: “We plead with you to support our agencies and pay them for the services they have rendered because there is no way we can continue to support you if you don’t pay us for the services we have rendered.

“We want to have good relationship: we want to support you to get the best of your business. IOCs, Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, kindly follow the footsteps of SOAN that tries to make sure that the welfare of maritime workers is prioritised.” The President of SOAN, Dr. McGeorge Onyung, commended NIMASA and thr navy, saying that without peace, safety, security, calm, nothing could work. He commended the agency for getting the NNPC to allow indigenous vessels to work in the industry, thereby changing the narrative of past decades when only foreign companies were working for Nigeria, while indigenous operators just looked on.

The president said: “Now our members are in that contract and trying to settle down, in spite of the hiccups, and in the end we will be able to benefit from the ocean.” Onyung advised members to cooperate and draw down the CVFF to enhance the nation’s economic prosperity through non-oil export, explaining that if NNPC produces crude oil for export, shipping produces non-oil export through freight, because when crude oil is exported, the shipping aspect is non-oil export.

