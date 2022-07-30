NIMASA appoints 3 directors, promotes 469 employees

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has approved the appointment of three new directors, Mr. Otonye Obom, Captain Umoren Sunday Michael, and Mr. Kazir Abubakar Musa. The directors were promoted along with 18 deputy directors and 21 assistant directors and 431 staff members to their next grade levels. The promotions were ratified at a meeting of the governing board of the agency held at the NIMASA headquarters in Lagos. In a statement by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, congratulated the promoted members of staff and charged them to remain committed to the agency’s vision of making Nigeria great through sustainable harnessing of its huge maritime potential. Jamoh said: “Congratulations to the 472 staff of the agency whose promotions have been ratified by the NIMASA Governing Board, It is my expectation that this development will serve as a morale booster as you collectively rededicate yourselves to the delivery of our core mandates.” “We remain dedicated to ensuring staff welfare is at the forefront in order to encourage the hard work and dedication that our staff members are known for and is maintained and built upon going forward. “Suffice to say that the promotional exercise was rigorous to ensure our high standards are maintained.”
Related Articles
Shakhtar Donetsk Coach Killed In Russia Invasion of Ukraine
*Two footballers also killed Premier League side, Shakhtar Donetsk football club has confirmed that a youth coach has died defending Ukraine’s sovereignty. Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade neighboring Ukraine last Thursday, triggering a bloody war in eastern Europe. “One of our employees was killed, he was a children’s coach,” confirmed Shakhtar CEO Serhyi Palkin on Thursday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Alleged N2.6trn Tax Evasion: Reps summon Trade ministry officials
The House of Representatives yesterday said it must get to the root of the N2.6 trillion capital allowances granted to MTN by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Industry. Chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee, Hon. Wole Oke, who disclosed this yesterday, said that the report from the Office of the Auditor General of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
MTN to increase Nigerians’ share in company by 14%
MTN Nigeria has unveiled plans to adjust its shareholding structure to accommodate more Nigerians as shareholders. The MTN Group President, Ralph Mupita, who disclosed this in Abuja, said the management of the mobile network giant would sell an additional 14 per cent stake in the company to Nigerians. A check on the company’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)