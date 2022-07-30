News

NIMASA appoints 3 directors, promotes 469 employees

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has approved the appointment of three new directors, Mr. Otonye Obom, Captain Umoren Sunday Michael, and Mr. Kazir Abubakar Musa. The directors were promoted along with 18 deputy directors and 21 assistant directors and 431 staff members to their next grade levels. The promotions were ratified at a meeting of the governing board of the agency held at the NIMASA headquarters in Lagos. In a statement by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, congratulated the promoted members of staff and charged them to remain committed to the agency’s vision of making Nigeria great through sustainable harnessing of its huge maritime potential. Jamoh said: “Congratulations to the 472 staff of the agency whose promotions have been ratified by the NIMASA Governing Board, It is my expectation that this development will serve as a morale booster as you collectively rededicate yourselves to the delivery of our core mandates.” “We remain dedicated to ensuring staff welfare is at the forefront in order to encourage the hard work and dedication that our staff members are known for and is maintained and built upon going forward. “Suffice to say that the promotional exercise was rigorous to ensure our high standards are maintained.”

 

