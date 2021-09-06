News

NIMASA begins enforcement of marine environment protection

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe and Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has commenced enforcement of full compliance with the marine environment protection statutory requirements and documentation on Nigerian and foreign flagged vessels operating within the country’s maritime domain.

 

Also, the agency has announced the electronic verification of the new Ship Registry Certificates the Agency introduced on July 1.

 

It was gathered that the new Ship Registry Certificates now have QR Codes (Quick Response Codes) embedded in them to enable Ship-owners, Stakeholders and Regulatory Agency’s Enforcement  officers verify the validity of the certificates.

 

By these, the agency said all ship-owners and operators were required by law to update their vessel documentations, which include all permits or exemptions, levies, record books and plan approvals.

 

In a statement by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edwards this was also a pre-condition for further processing of any vessel or company requests with the agency, saying that IMASA would mete out sanctions to operators who fail to comply with the relevant requirements.

 

The new move is pursuant to the Agency’s statutory mandate to implement all provisions applicable to marine environment protection and documentation as enshrined in the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), 1973; the Merchant Shipping Act, 2007; and the

