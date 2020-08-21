NIMASA board promotes 9 to directors, 45 to deputy directors

No fewer than nine deputy directors and 45 assistant directors have been elevated to substantive directors on Grade Level 17 and deputy directors on Grade Level 16, respectively by the governing board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Also, 71 Grade Level 14 officers, who were promoted to assistant directors, were among the 595 members of staff elevated by the agency at a meeting of the governing board chaired by Hon. Asita O. Asita, in Lagos. The agency’s spokesman, Phillip Kyanet, was among the newly promoted deputy directors.

Those promoted to directors were the agency’s Head, ISPS Unit, Jidda Aishatu; Head, Marine Accident Investigation Unit, Egbuche Rita; Head, Eastern Zone, Audu Sani and Head, Internal Audit, Olamide Odusanya. Others were Head, HSE Unit, Dr. Anselm Nwanze; Head, Legal Services Unit, Egejuru Victor; Head, SERVICOM, Bolaji Kehinde; Head, Reform Coordination Unit, Kabiru Murnai and Head, Marine Environment Management Department, Dr. Felicia Mogo. Director-General of the agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, congratulated the promoted staff and charged them to bring their wealth of knowledge and experience to bear on their new positions.

