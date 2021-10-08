News

NIMASA boosts Ekiti IDPs

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Ekiti State G o v e r n m e n t yesterday distributed relief materials from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state. The state’s Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, who supervised the distribution, said the said would continue to support vulnerable people. According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the materials included tricycles, motorcycles, grinding machines, hairdryers and sewing machines.

Egbeyemi said the state government will always collaborate with governmental agencies, corporate organisations and donor agencies to help vulnerable people. While commending NIMASA for the gesture, he described the action as an example of Corporate Social Responsibility which should be emulated by corporate organisations and individuals.

He said: “These relief materials were donated to improve the livelihoods of Internally Displaced Persons in the state and to help beneficiaries become self-sufficient. “I must say that it has always been the state government’s interest to assist vulnerable people in the state to reclaim their normal lives and achieve self-sufficiency without becoming a burden.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Eviction: Northern govs warn against attacks on herdsmen

Posted on Author Musa Pam and Baba Negedu

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), yesterday, expressed concern over reports that herdsmen belonging to a particular ethnic group were being targeted and evicted in some parts of the South-East and South-West geopolitical zones, leading to loss of lives and properties. Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, who addressed […]
News

Journalists contribute to constitutional democracy in Nigeria, musn’t be gagged, says Fayemi

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has applauded journalists in Nigeria on what he described as their immense contributions to the existence of Constitutional Democracy in the country. Fayemi added that press freedom is sacrosanct in spite of some unusual tendencies perpetrated by some pen professionals. Fayemi insisted that no matter the excesses […]
News

Looted artefacts: FG stokes fresh controversy, takes possession of antiquities

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Federal Government is adding a new dimension to the controversy sorrounding the planned return of the 18th century looted/smuggled artefacts from Nigeria to Europe. The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, had disagreed with the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki over his plan to entrust the artefacts to private group, Legacy Restoration Trust Limited, and the establishment of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica