NIMASA boosts Ekiti IDPs

The Ekiti State G o v e r n m e n t yesterday distributed relief materials from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state. The state’s Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, who supervised the distribution, said the said would continue to support vulnerable people. According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the materials included tricycles, motorcycles, grinding machines, hairdryers and sewing machines.

Egbeyemi said the state government will always collaborate with governmental agencies, corporate organisations and donor agencies to help vulnerable people. While commending NIMASA for the gesture, he described the action as an example of Corporate Social Responsibility which should be emulated by corporate organisations and individuals.

He said: “These relief materials were donated to improve the livelihoods of Internally Displaced Persons in the state and to help beneficiaries become self-sufficient. “I must say that it has always been the state government’s interest to assist vulnerable people in the state to reclaim their normal lives and achieve self-sufficiency without becoming a burden.”

