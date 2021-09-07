News

NIMASA boss seeks partnership in tackling insecurity

The Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has restated the need for enhanced stakeholder collaboration in tackling maritime security in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.

 

Jamoh made this call in his paper titled “Enhancing Collaboration amongst Maritime Stakeholders for Improved Maritime Security in Nigeria,” which he presented at the 2021 edition of the Chief of the Naval Staff Annual Conference (CONSAC) held in Kano.

 

The NIMASA DG observed that despite the potential of the maritime sector in the areas of job creation, revenue generation, and its vital role in facilitating more than 90 per cent of world trade through shipping, the sector is undermined by maritime insecurity.

