NIMASA DG, Jamoh, to address corporate leaders on blue economy

Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, will be addressing business leaders and captains of industry at Think Tank Lunch Hour Lecture Series organised by Academy for Maximum Achievement in Lagos Theme of the meeting which holds on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Jade Palace Chinese Restaurant is “Nigeria’s Unfolding Blue Economy” The meeting to be chaired by ace journalist and publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Sam Amuka Pemu will be thrust on identifying and harnessing economic benefits from the nation’s waters without compromising the marine environment. Guests and participants will,through the meeting, enjoy an expository delivery on marine domain awareness to engender inclusive participation and exchange of cross industry ideas . Jamoh’s presentation will feature untapped potentials of Nigerian waters, government efforts at achieving and sustaining maritime security through the deep blue project and need for the organised private sector collaboration to grow the economy.

