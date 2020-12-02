NIMASA establishes e-library for stakeholders

Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has commissioned electronic library that would serve as a pool of knowledge for maritime industry stakeholders.

The e-library has 24 computers system on work stations and 28 sitting capacity fully connected to agency’s network.

The Director General of the agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said that the e-library would serve as an historical center point, while stating that the essence of library was not only to go and read but to develop history

He noted that the library had been a very long plan of the agency, but was however took shape under his administration, saying that it was part of the management plan to develop similar course such as we have in Oxford University on “Anatomy of shipping” in Nigeria with the help of the e- library

The director general stressed that the library would warehouse a museum that would be able to take the historical perspective of shipping.

Jamoh stressed that the agency had started receiving request from students in Lagos and outside Lagos that would like to come and visit the library.

He said the resources generated from the e-library would be used to sustain the e-library.

Also, the agency’s Executive Director, Finance & Administration, Hon Chudi Offordile, who was represented by the Director, Shipping Development, Mr. Anthony Ogadi, said that the e- library was in line with the goal of President Muhammadu Buhari to revive and build key infrastructures in the country for national development.

Ogali added that the virtual nature of the library makes reading seamless from any part of the world, adding that the innovation brings the library close to the people.

The executive director stressed that library was not just a facility for warehousing books and periodicals but an important corner stone of a healthy community, adding that the remodelling library was eminently a right footing and right match in maritime capacity building for sustainable development..

