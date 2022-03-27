NIMASA: How reforms helped Nigeria exit Piracy list

In this report, the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, explains how ongoing reforms of the nation’s Port State and Flag State Administration earned the country its recent exit from the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) piracy list. He noted that the efforts are also changing the narrative of safety of navigation on the Nigerian waters. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

Port State vs Flag State Administration

A Flag State is a country where a company registers its commercial and merchant ships.

The name for the term flag state comes from ships registering with a specific nation and then flying that flag to represent their registration with that country. For example, any ships registered with Nigeria, will fly the Nigerian flag. The role of the flag state is to conduct regular inspections of each of their ships to ensure the safety of their cargo and crew members.

The state that the vessel registers with is also responsible for collecting taxes from that vessel and regulating the pollution levels of ships under their flag. In turn, ships must follow any policies enforced by the country that they register with.

Flag states are powerful and crucial in how they can influence and protect waters from potential threats.

Because they can create regulations and legislation that all ships under their flag must follow, flag states can help prevent and stop international maritime issues, like illegal fishing or piracy.

However, the port state is a nation that allows Port State Control (PSC) at its ports. The PSC is responsible for inspecting ships that dock in their harbor to ensure they are up to international codes. Port State Control Officers can check any ship at their port, regardless of whether they fly the flag for their dock country.

Nigeria’s Port State and Flag State Administration

According to the Publisher of Freight Monitor, the foremost maritime journal in Nigeria and maritime expert, Dr Edmond Chilaka, under the watch of the incumbent DG of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, for the country to effectively realize its maritime potentials and grow the nation’s GDP through the industry, the Federal Government through the country’s Maritime Administration-NIMASA, must upscale its Port State and Flag State control.

He commended NIMASA for entering the era of scheduling vessels for port state control, using digital means, saying that certifications of the agency’s surveyors must enhance port and flag state function, and bring about more compliance with international convention for Nigeria.

To this end, Dr Bashir Jamoh has announced an increase of 43.6 per cent in the condition survey for Flag Registration by the agency in 2021 as against the performance in 2020. NIMASA also recorded an improved Port State Control (PSC) implementation in 2021 with 24.2 per cent higher than the PSC inspections of 2020.

Jamoh, who disclosed this during a recent media interactive session in Lagos, noted that despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency ensured improved Port and Flag State Administration in accordance with the safety requ

A breakdown of the figures showed that in 2020, the agency carried out a condition survey of vessels under Flag Registration for 276 vessels, while in 2021, the figure increased to 489, representing a 43.6 per cent improvement. Port State Control implementation by NIMASA in 2021 was assessed onboard 673 vessels which was a marked improvement on the 510 Vessels Boarded for Port State inspection in 2020 representing a 24.2 per cent increment.

Jamoh noted that the agency reactivated the online portal for stakeholders to verify Nigerian Certificate(s) of Competency CoC from any part of the world.

“The online certificate verification platform was reactivated last year to reduce falsification of Nigerian Seafarers’ Certificates and enhance the employment of Nigerian Seafarers.

“We experienced rejection of Nigerian Seafarers both locally and internationally and the agency decided to introduce the online certificate verification platform which allows shipowners to easily authenticate CoC’s from the comfort of their electronic devices.”

While raising concerns over the percentage of failures recorded for Nigerian seafarers who sat for the CoC examination last year, Jamoh disclosed that the agency has commenced investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the trend with a view to addressing it holistically.

According to him, in year 2021, NIMASA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maritime Transport Coordination Centre (MTCC), for capacity development to address the need for reduction of GreenHouse Gas emission in the maritime industry with emphasis on achieving 0.5 per cent Sulphur Oxide in Bunker fuel.

“Our laboratory is already completed and we hope to enter a public private partnership arrangement this year to manage the laboratory for optimal utilization.”

He further disclosed that the agency also carried out 20 marine accident investigations in 2021, as against 18 in the year 2020, while also enforcing safety regulations on barges and tugboats under the code name; Operation Sting Ray.

Nigeria’s ship registry

Meanwhile, it has been disclosed that in 2021, the Nigerian Ship Registry ranked second in tonnage measurement in Africa after Liberia which operates an open and more flexible registry.

This came as it has been disclosed that NIMASA has engaged in aggressive repositioning of the Nigerian Ship Registration Office (NSRO) in recent times, hence the country recorded 13.8 per cent tonnage growth from 2018 to 2019. However, the trajectory of growth according to Jamoh, was negatively impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, it was disclosed that online seafarers Certificate of Competency (CoC) verification platform was reactivated, a development our correspondent learnt has drastically reduced forgery of Nigerian certificates and enhanced the employment of Nigerian seafarers in the maritime sector.

ISPS security trainers

A recent statement by the Acting Head, Corporate Communications of NIMASA, Osagie Edward, disclosed that NIMASA has endorsed maritime training providers to help guide Nigerian flagged ships and Nigerian port facilities in the training of their maritime security personnel.

These training providers, according to the statement, conduct training for Company Security Officers (CSOs), Ship Security Officers (SSOs) and Port Facility Security Officers (PFSOs) according to the requirements of the ISPS Code and IMO model.

It was also disclosed that the agency has appointed Recognised Organisations (ROs) to approve Ship Security Plan (SSP) and to issue International Ship Security Certificates to Nigerian flagged ships on its behalf. ROs also assist the NIMASA to perform security assessments, and formulate or endorse Port Facility Security Plan (PFSP) for Nigerian port facilities.

The statement added that recently, the IMO gave institutional backing to NIMASA’s Marine Litter Action Plan, saying these and many more are evident of our collaboration with the IMO.

Protecting Nigeria’s waters and Gulf of Guinea against piracy

Sao Tome and Principe, Gabon, Benin and four other African countries led the sailors kidnap chart of the International Maritime Bureau, IMB, in 2021, an indication that Nigeria may have eliminated the menace of piracy in its waters. In the latest IMB report, a total of 15 crewmen were kidnapped 98 Nautical Miles in Sao Tome Islands on the 23rd of January 2021 as against another 15 sailors in Gabon on February 8 and on the 11th of March, 10 crew members were kidnapped in Benin Republic.

Coming in third position is Equatorial Guinea with a total of six kidnapped crew members from a container vessel while a second attack on a fishing vessel also took place in Benin on the 31st of May and six crewmen were also kidnapped in the process.

Jamoh attributed the positive development to the bringing together of maritime response authorities through initiatives like Nigeria’s Deep Blue Project and Gulf of Guinea Maritime Collaboration Forum which will continue to strengthen knowledge sharing channels and reduce risk to seafarers in the region.

The agency also introduced new measures to check security threats in the Nigerian maritime industry, as ship captains operating in Nigeria are now required to submit the Security-Related Pre-Arrival Information (SRPA) forms to the agency no later than 48 hours before the ship’s arrival at any Nigerian port.

All ships are also expected to maintain 24 hours vigilance and surveillance to detect strange movements, including small boats and skiffs that may not be captured by the radar.

Also, in August, US Navy ship, USS Hershel “Woody” Williams, arrived in Lagos to enable Nigeria in the fight against piracy. US Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, said that the ship would be permanently assigned to Africa as a sign of the U.S government’s mission to fight piracy in the Gulf.

Nigeria’s efforts alongside working with its global allies greatly reduced piracy in the region as sea piracy activities at Nigeria’s Gulf of Guinea waters fell by as much as 80 per cent in 2021, one of Nigeria’s bright spots in the fight against insecurity.

“Our joy is that Nigeria has exited the piracy list and the progress is steady. No single organization can lay total claim for the success.

The Presidency is playing a major role by providing direction; the Armed forces are playing their role as enshrined in the constitution, and NIMASA is playing its role by being an effective Maritime Administration with the Deep Blue Project as a focal tool.

The National Assembly who gave us the SPOMO Act and the Judiciary who have now ensured maritime crimes are punished in Nigeria should also get credit”, he said.

Furthermore, the NIMASA helmsman disclosed that two of the agency’s Global Maritime Distress Safety System, GMDSS, located at the Regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (RMRCC) in Kirikiri Lagos and Takwa Bay are now fully functional.

“We have greatly enhanced the safety of navigation of vessels on our waters. Every vessel within the Nigerian territorial waters and even beyond can easily access our GMDSS.

The ones in Takwa Bay and Kirikiri are now fully functional, while the other three stations located in Oron, Bonny and Escravos are almost ready to commence full operations…,” Jamoh said.

Going forward in 2022

To further upscale the country’s efforts in its port state and flag state responsibilities, this year, the agency will among others, focus on strengthening Nigeria’s maritime safety and security enforcement mechanisms, organise a stakeholders’ engagement towards harnessing the potentials of a blue economy.

It will also operationalise the floating dock, establish a regional maritime safety and security training centre, build a regional maritime search and rescue clinic and resuscitate its Lokoja office,” Jamoh said.

