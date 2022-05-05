News

NIMASA, ICC partner on plenary to reduce piracy in GOG

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in partnership with the Inter-Regional Coordination Centre (ICC), Yaoundé, has concluded arrangements to host the fifth plenary of the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Collaboration Forum for the Shared Awareness and Deconfliction (GOG-MCF/ SHADE) to further tackle piracy.

The Gulf of Guinea MCF/ SHADE 5th plenary, which is scheduled to take place in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, between May 10 and 11 has as its theme; “Enduring and Sustainable Security” and all regional navies among other international stakeholders, are expected to attend the forum. The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral AZ Gambo and the DG NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, are leading participants in plenary from Nigeria, while Captain Bell Bell of the ICC-Yaounde, is leading the international navies and participants to the plenary.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
News

Gov Emmanuel pays workers March salary despite drop in allocation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Despite the announcement that Akwa Ibom State allocation from the Federation Account will dwindle in March 2021 due to a force majeure earlier declared by Mobil Nigeria Unlimited, which had a negative effect on government’s earnings, Akwa Ibom State Government have paid workers and retirees in the State their March 2021 salaries and pensions. Governor […]
News

Maina petitions AGF, seeks review of criminal charges

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The embattled former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, demanding a review of the criminal charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Maina wanted the AGF to, in the interest of […]
News Top Stories

Anambra 2023: Plot against Andy Uba thickens

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

• ZLP, APGA squabble over alleged N60bn vote • PDP awaits INEC on Ozigbo It is not yet uhuru for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6 governorship election in Anmabra State, Senator Andy Uba. That is following some high level plot by some aspirants and leaders of the party […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica