NIMASA, ICC partner on plenary to reduce piracy in GOG

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in partnership with the Inter-Regional Coordination Centre (ICC), Yaoundé, has concluded arrangements to host the fifth plenary of the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Collaboration Forum for the Shared Awareness and Deconfliction (GOG-MCF/ SHADE) to further tackle piracy.

The Gulf of Guinea MCF/ SHADE 5th plenary, which is scheduled to take place in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, between May 10 and 11 has as its theme; “Enduring and Sustainable Security” and all regional navies among other international stakeholders, are expected to attend the forum. The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral AZ Gambo and the DG NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, are leading participants in plenary from Nigeria, while Captain Bell Bell of the ICC-Yaounde, is leading the international navies and participants to the plenary.

