NIMASA, NCC partner on submarine cable regulations

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have agreed to work closely with relevant stakeholders to provide operational guidelines for submarine cable and pipeline operators in Nigeria. Officials of both agencies reached the agreement in Lagos at a pre-audit meeting on submarine cable regulation attended with the Director General of Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Mr Dasuki Arabi. The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, who chaired the meeting noted that the agency was committed to the Ease of doing Business, while implementing international conventions which Nigeria has ratified and domesticated. He noted that with Nigeria now a destination for global communication players, the time has come to prevent unregulated underwater cable laying, which might become hazardous to shipping.

Jamoh said: “It is worthy to note that marine cable laying has been ongoing for over two decades in Nigerian waters. Our focus is to ensure safety of navigation of shipping in Nigerian waters with all these underwater cables being laid. “NIMASA is actually developing the guidelines to regulate submarine cable operators in line with the provisions of United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, UNCLOS; which we have ratified and NIMASA is the Agency of Government in Nigeria responsible for its implementation. We do not just implement laws; we consult. Where the responsibility of an Agency stops, that is where the responsibilities of another Agency starts.

Like this: Like Loading...