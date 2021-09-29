NIMASA, NiMet to provide services for vessels’ movement on Nigerian waters

With climate change and its increasing intensity, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) have resolved to provide services that would aid the movement of vessels on Nigerian waters.

The agencies also initiated joint efforts to close the gaps identified by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) during its last mandatory audit of the country’s maritime industry. This was disclosed in Lagos, when Director General of NiMet, Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, paid a courtesy call on the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, at the agency’s headquarters. The agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, said in a statement that auditors from IMO had in 2016 conducted a mandatory audit of Nigeria’s maritime industry to, among other things, ascertain compliance level with IMO’s maritime security and efficiency protocols on the country’s waters. During the visit, both agencies of the Federal Government agreed to immediately set up a working committee to develop an action plan and implement a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the provision of the things recognised as missing from the maritime sector.

