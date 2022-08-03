Business

NIMASA, NITT sign agreement on research, training

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the National Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on research and training. The agreement was initiated towards enhancing maritime safety and security in Nigeria. Director General of the agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh and NITT’s Director General, Dr. Bayero Salih Farah, signed the MoU in Zaria with a view to enhancing local content and boosting the quality assurance of the institute.

A statement by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward explained that this was a follow up on earlier agreements reached between both agencies in their quest to further domesticate specialised training programmes at management cadre in the maritime sector. Jamoh described the MoU between both parties as a mutually beneficial partnership, aimed at supporting the core mandate of the NITT, while also in line with his administration’s commitment to capacity building for NIMASA staff.

He noted: “The MoU is to formalise and strengthen the existing relationship between NIMASA and the NITT in terms of research, training and capacity development in general. We appreciate your visit to NIMASA sometime ago and we are glad that much progress is being made in terms of our collaboration.” Also, the NITT director general said that NITT would work closely with NIMASA to ensure that it provides training and research services that were of globally acceptable standard. According to him, “NITT provides trainings to personnel employed in all modes of transport, leading to the award of various certificates; diploma, advanced diploma, postgraduate diploma and master in transport and logistics.”

 

