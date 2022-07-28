News

NIMASA, NLNG to set up c’ttee to improve operations

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) have agreed to set up a working committee to improve the relationship between both organisation in the interest of Nigeria. The decision was taken during a courtesy visit by the management of the NLNG led by its Managing Director, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, to NIMASA. The Director General of the agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh, explained that a better working relationship between NIMASA and NLNG would greatly enhance operations in the maritime sector.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Kwara North APC backs AbdulRazaq

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State North All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders are backing Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for a second term. At an event in Bode Saadu, headquarters of Moro Local Government Area party leaders including the representatives of Edu/Patigi/Moro and Baruten/ Kaiama in the House of Representatives as well as House of Assembly members led by the Speaker […]
News

Sokoto: EFCC arraigns five govt officials, alleges N500m pension scam

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

The Economic and Financial Crimes C ommi s s i o n (EFCC), Sokoto State zonal office has arraigned five management staff of the state’s Primary Staff Pension Board for allegedly diverting N553.985,644.1. The money was meant for the payment of retired teachers’ gratuities and pension. The arraigned staff are Abubakar Aliyu, Hassana Moyi, Haliru […]
News Top Stories

WHO endorses Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm, for emergency use

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The World Health Organisation (WHO), has, for the first time, approved a COVID-19 vaccine produced in China, Sinopharm, for emergency use.The approval signifies that the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine has met the quality, safety efficacy and performance data standards of the WHO, considering the skepticism that has trailed China’s COVID- 19 vaccines. The vaccine, developed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica