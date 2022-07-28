NIMASA, NLNG to set up c’ttee to improve operations

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) have agreed to set up a working committee to improve the relationship between both organisation in the interest of Nigeria. The decision was taken during a courtesy visit by the management of the NLNG led by its Managing Director, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, to NIMASA. The Director General of the agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh, explained that a better working relationship between NIMASA and NLNG would greatly enhance operations in the maritime sector.
