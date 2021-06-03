News

NIMASA plans scholarship for potential maritime students

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has said that it will set up an endowment seat and scholarships for best students from the school willing to study maritime related courses in tertiary institutions. The Director-General of the agency, Dr Basher Jamoh, added that the agency would train such students in Nigeria and abroad. Its Head, Corporate Communications, Philip Kyanet, said in a statement that in pursuit of NIMASA’s mandate to build capacity in the maritime industry, it was necessary to let students know the careers in the sector. Jamoh said: “From time to time, we do visit schools and as you are aware, we have a number of tertiary institutions in the six geopolitical zones we are funding in terms of maritime education. “When it comes to capacity building it is very important to have a very good foundation from secondary schools before you go to tertiary institution.”

