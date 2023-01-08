NIMASA plans standard digital communication channels for vessels

Plans are on by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to implement the provisions of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) in the Nigerian maritime sector in order to improve communication channels for vessels at sea in line with the global best practices.

The Director General of the agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh, while speaking at the launch of Denmark’s first commercial satellite, Sternula-1, in Aalborg, Denmark noted that NIMASA was participating in the testing stage of an international satellite system that would improve communication channels for vessels at sea as part of the current management’s quest to ensure adoption of global best practices in the Nigerian maritime sector.

He stressed the need for international collaboration to attain standardised digitalisation, adding that it was essential for maritime administrations across the world and all stakeholders in the maritime sector to effectively communicate in line with provisions of the IMO and the IALA.

In a statement by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, the director general noted that the IMO set the requirements for the e-Navigation strategy implementation plan while, IALA develops the technical solutions such as AIS as part of measures to ease and promote digital communication in the Maritime Industry.

