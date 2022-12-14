Business

NIMASA sends 435 Nigerian to Indian, Greece for seafaring training

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has sent forth 235 Nigerians to India and Greece as batch B of the 435 young Nigerians to be trained as licensed deck and engine officers including naval architects under the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP).

The agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie3 Edward, the Minister of Transportation, Engineer Muazu Jaji Sambo, who was the special guest of honor this during the sent-forth ceremony christened NSDP phase 3, TERRA II over the weekend in Lagos, noted that the Federal Government’s decision to continue with the project was based on the role its playing in developing capacity for the Nigerian maritime industry. He said: “The success of this laudable policy cannot be over emphasised, therefore the Federal Ministry of Transportation will continue to encourage and partner with NIMASA on NSDP and other policies on the development of a sustainable maritime based economy (Blue Economy). The ministry explicitly gave its nod on the expansion of the programme by another set of 435 new students to be recruited into the NSDP. “The flag off of the third phase of NSDP ‘’Christened NSDP-TERRA’’ marks another milestone in the development of manpower in line with the Federal Government’s policy on youth empowerment.”

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh noted that the agency was working with countries who are committed to an understanding for mutual recognition of Certificate of Competency (CoC) in selecting the Institutes to train the beneficiaries. While acknowledging some teething challenges experienced by the NSDP scholarship scheme in the earlier Phases, the NIMASA director general noted that all grey areas have been addressed to ensure a better deal for both beneficiaries and the Federal Government ensure that all encumbrances experienced in previous phases of the programme are avoided in this new phase.

These include improved recruitment process spread across the six geo-political zones, introduction of a code of conduct for the beneficiaries and most importantly, engaging Maritime Training Institutions (MTIs) that offer shore-based training, shipboard training and the Certificate of Competency licencing to eliminate the long delay in securing sea time training berths that was experienced with the previous set of students. NIMASA comparatively got the most reasonable cost for the training and in countries with mutual recognition of CoC with Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

LG Electronics donates air conditioning units to hospital

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics recently visited Ifako Ijaiye General Hospital in Ogba area of Lagos State, where it donated the newly introduced Artcool Inverter air conditioners to the hospital. The brand has received accolades from Nigerian consumers over the years, for having […]
Business

Seafarers’ Wages: NIMASA traps ship owners with Act

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

After series of negotiations have failed, a new law that will raise seafarers’ minimum wage, standard of living and tackle labour supply shortage in the maritime sector has been included in the proposed review of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Act currently before the National Assembly, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports In 2018, the Nigerian […]
Business

Salami, Zanzee beauty spa CEO, unveils short dress collection

Posted on Author Reporter

  Beauty therapist and entrepreneur,  Salami Bolatito Elizabeth has said that women are expected to naturally fall in love with short dresses. The fair, beautiful fashion entrepreneur and the brains behind, zanzeespabeautynstyle, made this known when showcasing her latest short dress collection. “Short dresses are a woman’s best friend, heat friendly considering how hot this our country is, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica