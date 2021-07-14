NIMASA trains 30 personnel for special mission vessels

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has trained 30 officers in various part of the world to man the assets under the maritime security scheme. The Director General of the agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh, explained that the assets deployed under the Deep Blue Project (DBP), recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari, were manned by proficient officers from the Nigerian security services. The agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Edward Osagie, said in a statement that the crew of SMV had concluded localised training and terrain familiarisation courses after their initial technical based training abroad.

The Deep Blue Project is an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Transportation and Federal Ministry of Defence, being implemented by NIMASA with personnel drawn from the Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, Department of State Services and other security agencies. Also, the director general said in Lagos during the graduation ceremony of officers trained to crew the Special Mission Vessels (SMV) that 30 officers trained in various part of the globe marked a significant addition to the team of competent personnel manning assets under the maritime security scheme.

Jamoh recalled that early in the year and in line with a Presidential directive, the agency deployed the SMV and the fast interceptor boats to the Lagos Port Secure Anchorage Area. Also speaking about the training, Coordinator of the Deep Blue Project and Director, Planning, Research and Data Management Services Department (PRDMSD), NIMASA, Mr. Anthony Ogadi, said that the crew had nine foreign and 10 local trainings on various platforms of the Deep Blue Project under the supervision of the project contractor, HLSI.

Ogadi stated that some local training for the operation of other assets under the maritime security scheme, including the special mission aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and armoured personnel carriers were simultaneously on-going at Ikeja and Ojo in Lagos, and Elele in Rivers State.

Speaking on behalf of the crew, Captain of DB Lagos, Captain Uche Aneke, and that of DB Abuja, Captain Mohammed, thanked NIMASA for facilitating the training. They assured the agency that they would carry out their duties with a high sense of proficiency and professionalism. Certificates were presented to the officers at the ceremony, which also had in attendance NIMASA’s Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Hon. Chudi Ofodile, and Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Bar. Victor Ochei.

