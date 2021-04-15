NIMASA urges refinery operators to explore $2bn bunker fuel market

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has advised modular refinery operators and fuel suppliers in the country to explore the $2 billion bunker fuel market. Its Director-General, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said yesterday in Lagos at the opening of a two-day meeting of the agency with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), modular and other refinery operators as well as fuel oil suppliers that the country had all it takes to be the bunker fuel hub for sub-Saharan Africa. According to him, the bunker fuel market in sub-Saharan Africa was waiting to be harnessed by Nigerian business men and women.

Jamoh added; “Our refineries are not working at full-capacity, and this is an opportunity for the modular and other private refineries to come in to fill a vital gap in the marine fuel supply chain. Bunker fuel is a critical element in the shipping business. The director-general added that the agency was determined to ensure availability of marine fuel that comply with the regulation by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) limiting the sulphur in the fuel oil used on board ships to 0.50 per cent m/m (mass by mass). Jamoh, who was represented by the agency’s acting Head, Marine Environment Management (MEM) Department, Mr. Isa Mudi, explained that the agency had made deliberate effort to conform to the new fuel oil mandate, known as IMO 2020.

Jamoh noted that the agency had interfaces with the relevant stakeholders on how to reach a win-win agreement on Nigeria’s compliance with the IMO sulphur content cap. Jamoh noted: “We are happy to announce that the coast is clear for us to achieve this mandate. Nigeria has an advantage ab initio, because we produce low sulphur crude. The challenge for us now is conversion of this advantage to availability of bunker fuels that meet the IMO mandate.

Like this: Like Loading...