NIMC debunks alleged missing NIN records

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has debunked a media report alleging that the Commission has lost the record of National Identification Number (NIN) of some Nigerians. The Commission has termed the report as misleading, erroneous and malicious, saying no record is missing from its database. The report had insinuated that NIMC lost 7.9 million NIN records of Nigerians. The writer of the report also gave “varying inaccuracies of NIMC database in an attempt to confuse and misinform the general public, including wrongly stating that the National Identification Number (NIN) is a 10-digit number.”

In a statement signed by Head, Corporate Communications, NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, the Commission said: “The management of NIMC wishes to reassure Nigerians that our database remains intact and impenetrable and, no NIN records could have been missing. It is also clearly known that the NIN is an 11-digit unique number. “We therefore urge Nigerians to ignore the said report, which is the product of the writer’s infantile imagination. We also urge the Nigerian Tribune, with a history of continuous publication since it was launched in November 1949, not to let itself be used as a platform for such unprofessional reportage.”

