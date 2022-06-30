Business

NIMC debunks alleged missing NIN records

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has debunked a media report alleging that the Commission has lost the record of National Identification Number (NIN) of some Nigerians. The Commission has termed the report as misleading, erroneous and malicious, saying no record is missing from its database. The report had insinuated that NIMC lost 7.9 million NIN records of Nigerians. The writer of the report also gave “varying inaccuracies of NIMC database in an attempt to confuse and misinform the general public, including wrongly stating that the National Identification Number (NIN) is a 10-digit number.”

In a statement signed by Head, Corporate Communications, NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, the Commission said: “The management of NIMC wishes to reassure Nigerians that our database remains intact and impenetrable and, no NIN records could have been missing. It is also clearly known that the NIN is an 11-digit unique number. “We therefore urge Nigerians to ignore the said report, which is the product of the writer’s infantile imagination. We also urge the Nigerian Tribune, with a history of continuous publication since it was launched in November 1949, not to let itself be used as a platform for such unprofessional reportage.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Fulani/herders’ crisis: Threat to FG’s food security target

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The on-going attacks on farmers by suspected Fulani herders and their allies, mostly in South-West and some other parts of the country threatening Nigeria’s target of self-sufficiency in food production and safety in agriculture. TAIWO HASSAN examines the situation For some time now, the crisis between farmers and Fulani herdsmen has been the most topical […]
Business

Curbing finance leakages in MDAs

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

Pilfering, diversion of funds across MDAs by government personnel is hindering efforts by government to maximally implement budget provisions. However, the Independent Corruption Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has outlined steps to be adopted to rein in heists in MDAs, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports The colossal leakage in government’s purse via ministries, department and […]
Business

Ukraine crisis: McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Starbucks halt Russia sales

Posted on Author Reporter

  Consumer giants including McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Starbucks have joined the list of firms halting business in Russia due to the invasion in Ukraine. McDonald’s said it was temporarily closing its roughly 850 restaurants in Russia, while Starbucks also said its 100 coffee shops would shut, reports the BBC. McDonald’s said the move was a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica