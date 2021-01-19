News

NIMC: NIN registration ongoing in 15 countries

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said the ongoing National Identity Number (NIN) was not only within Nigeria but has been extended to Nigerians in Diaspora. NIMC disclosed that registration centres have been established in 15 countries to enable Nigerians in Diaspora get captured.

General Manager, Legal, Regulatory and Compliance Services, Hajia Hadiza Dagabana, who disclosed this during a live radio programme monitored in Abuja, said NIMC was working to ensure a seamless capture of all eligible persons. ” Nigerian citizens living in Diaspora will have to register. We have centres in about 15 countries where we are enrolling them”, she said.

While she didn’t mention the countries, she assured Nigerians that all citizens and all eligible non citizens will have the opportunity to register. According to her, the decision to extend the deadline will be dependent on the Ministerial committee which meet regularly to review the progress of the exercise.

“Whether there is going to be an extension of time or not is going to be the decision of the Ministerial Committee on this assignment that meet regularly to review the progress “. She added that while subscribers without the NIN will not be able to get a new SIM from Mobile Network operators( MNO), sales of SIM card will resume after the ongoing harmonisation.

