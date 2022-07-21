NIMC registers N2.86m NINs in 42 days

Between May 6 and July 7, 2022, no fewer than 2.86 million Nigerians enrolled for the National Identification Number (NIN), increasing the total to 85.59 million as of July 7, 2022. The latest data released by National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) indicated that the enrollment was 82.73 million as of May 26, 2022. In terms of gender distribution, the NIMC data reveals that 48 million, representing 56 per cent of Nigerians so far captured in the NIN database are male, while 37.52 million, representing 44 per cent are female. According to the statistics, Lagos State has so far recorded the highest number of enrolments with 9.73 million Nigerians captured in the state.

This was followed by Kano State, which recorded 7.3 million registered NIN. Other states that made the top ten in terms of number of enrolments include Kaduna with five million; Ogun with 3.5 million; Oyo with 3.4 million; FCT with three million; Katsina with 2.8 million; Rivers with 2.6 million; Delta with 2.3 million and Niger with 2.2 million. According to the data, the 10 states with the lowest NIN issued so far include Imo with 1.4 million; Zamfara 1.4 million; Enugu 1.4 million; Abia 1.3 million; Yobe 1.2 million; Taraba 1.2 million; Cross River 978,063; Ekiti 939,302; Ebonyi 689,555; and Bayelsa 552,597. In terms of regional distribution of the enrolments, North West has 26 per cent; South West 25 per cent; North Central 17 per cent; North East 12 per cent; South-South 12 per cent and South East eight per cent.

Nigeria had, for years, struggled to create a credible national database through NIN without success. As part of security measures, the Federal Government had made a policy directing all telephone subscribers to link their NIN with their Subscriber Identification Modules (SIM) cards. With the new government’s policy introduced in December 2020 mandating all mobile subscribers to link their SIM with NIN, many Nigerians started struggling to enrol for the national number. However, in April this year, government ordered telecoms operators to bar outgoing calls on all unlinked SIM cards in the country. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isah Pantami, gave the directive. This forced many subscribers to rush for the enrolment at high cost in various registration centres as about 75 million subscribers were affected. The telecom operators also laments lose of revenue, making them create registration centres and wooing their customers to go for the registration.

They also announced incentives for those who get enrolled and subsequently get their SIM cards linked with their NIN. For instance, Globacom introduced ‘Glo NIN Offer.’ According to the company, the Glo NIN Offer is a one-time bonus that applies only to customers who were barred from making outgoing calls on the Glo network as directed by regulatory authorities due to NIN non-compliance. Once subscribers link their NIN to their SIMs, they will get a N20,000 bonus, which can be used to call, browse and text on the network. Also, Airtel has called on affected subscribers to re-link their lines and get N20,000 free airtime and data credit. Meanwhile, some of the subscribers, who spoke with New Telegraph, complained that they still face difficulties kn the enrolment at the centres created by the mobile operators. For instance, they said after being registered at some Airtel centers in their locality with as high as N3,000, their NIN would still not be validated. One Mr. Raji Abiodun at Ijaye area of Lagos State said he could not withdraw from his bank account as he was asked to bring his NIN. He complained that after registering at an Airtel centre, he was still told at the bank that the NIN was not validated. He said: “I have gone back to the registration centre, they told me the NIN has been validated but the bank insists that the NIN is not validated. I don’t know what to do again and I need my money, I can’t withdraw.”

Another person, who simply identified himself as Boggy, shared similar experience. Buggy said he had fought with the Airtel agent in his area at Alakuko. He said after paying N3,000, his BVN-generated NIN had still not been validated for almost two months now. “The lady first told me she had done it and that my NIN had been validated, but when I checked it on an application, it indicated that I didn’t have any record with NIMC. I went back to her, she would insist, I visited another Airtel centre to check for me if it had been validated, they also told me that it had not and the Airtel customer care was calling to get my BVN NINgenerated validated and re-link it with my SIM, the same with MTN, otherwise my lines would be barred from making calls. I think I have to go to NIMC centre to clear the issue before my lines are barred.”

