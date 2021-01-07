News

NIMC staff embark on indefinite strike over poor working conditions

Staff of the National Identity Management Communication (NIMC) on Thursday embarked on an indefinite strike over poor allowances and working conditions under a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Leading the protest in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, Paul Soroh, said that while they work under pressure to enable Nigerians get their NIN for onward connection to their SIM cards, the Federal Government has failed to provide necessary tools for them to function effectively.

He further explained that the protest that is ongoing Nationwide is also as a result of the fact that they have also not been given Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), even though they were listed as essential workers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said: “As you know workers on level 12 downwards are not supposed to be at work but we came out to do this work voluntarily but because of the attitude of the government. We are withdrawing our voluntary services until something is done about it.”

