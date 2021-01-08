News

NIMC staff embark on indefinite strike over welfare

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Members of staff of the Bayelsa State office of the National Identity Management Communication (NIMC) yesterday joined their peers across the federal to embark on nationwide indefinite strike over what they described as poor allowance and working condition under COVID-19 pandemic. Leading a protest in Yenagoa, the state capital, Paul Soroh, said that while they worked under pressure to enable Nigerians to acquire their National Identification Number (NIN) for onward connection to their SIM cards, the Federal Government failed to provide them necessary tools to function effectively.

He further explained that the ongoing nationwide protest was also as a result of non-provision of Personal ProtectionEquipment(PPE) by the government, despite that they were listed as essential workers during the COVID-19 lockdown. Soroh said: “As you know workers on Level 12 downwards are not supposed to be at work, but we came out to do this work voluntarily. But, because of the attitude of the government towards us, we are withdrawing our voluntary services until something is done about our protection against COVID-19.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Yemen’s Houthis fire missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

Posted on Author Reporter

    Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group on Monday said it fired a missile at a distribution station operated by the Saudi Aramco oil company in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea city of Jeddah and struck it. There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of the claim made by the group’s military spokesman, who warned foreign companies and […]
News

Interfaith Dialogue kicks off campaign against spread of COVID-19 in Plateau, 9 other states

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), made up of renowned Christians and Muslims religious leaders in the country, has embarked on an aggressive campaign to stop the community transmission of the deathly COVID-19 in 10 states of the federation.   Leader of the team, Rev. Dr. Zaka Ahuche Peter, in the company of Sheikh […]
News

Ibadan Poly reviews tuition to cushion COVID-19 devastating impacts

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

In view of harrowing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general public and the education sector in particular, the Governing Council of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, has declared that effort was being put in place to review the school fees of the students downward in the institution. Making this disclosure was the Chairman, Governing Council […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica