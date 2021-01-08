NIMC staff embark on indefinite strike over welfare

Members of staff of the Bayelsa State office of the National Identity Management Communication (NIMC) yesterday joined their peers across the federal to embark on nationwide indefinite strike over what they described as poor allowance and working condition under COVID-19 pandemic. Leading a protest in Yenagoa, the state capital, Paul Soroh, said that while they worked under pressure to enable Nigerians to acquire their National Identification Number (NIN) for onward connection to their SIM cards, the Federal Government failed to provide them necessary tools to function effectively.

He further explained that the ongoing nationwide protest was also as a result of non-provision of Personal ProtectionEquipment(PPE) by the government, despite that they were listed as essential workers during the COVID-19 lockdown. Soroh said: “As you know workers on Level 12 downwards are not supposed to be at work, but we came out to do this work voluntarily. But, because of the attitude of the government towards us, we are withdrawing our voluntary services until something is done about our protection against COVID-19.”

Like this: Like Loading...