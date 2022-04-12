NiMet alerts on high temperature in most northern states

There is a high chance of a possible rise in temperature across most northern cities in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, in its High-Temperature Outlook, most parts of the northern states and parts of Niger and Kwara in the central states are expected to experience temperatures greater than 40°C.

A few places in the south including parts of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, and Ekiti are expected to record temperatures between 35°C to 40°C.

The statement noted that, as a result, there were chances of experiencing high thermal discomfort in parts of Kebbi, Dutse, Bauchi, and Jalingo in particular, stressing that other areas may experience cold mornings, and also warned against the occurrence of heatstroke, sunstroke, muscle cramp, and fatigue.

