NiMET cautions airlines against poor visibility

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has forecast poor visibility due to the dust plume raised over the Niger Republic and Western Chad and transported into Nigeria.

To this end, the Agency, in its weather alert, says flight disruptions should be expected.

It also advises airline operators to pick up their folders and adhere to regulations, especially at aerodromes in the northern parts of the country.

It adds that the situation is expected to persist from the time of issuance of the forecast to the next 24 hours and will further deteriorate over the North.

 

“Thick dust haze with horizontal visibility values of less than 1000m are expected over Maiduguri, Nguru, Potiskum, Dutse, Gombe, Yola, Bauchi, Katsina, Kaduna, Zaria, Kano and Sokoto,” the forecast alert says.

 

NiMET assured that it would continue to monitor and give updates as the situation improves or deteriorates.

 

