NiMet commences evaluation of 2022 SCP

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has begun the scientific evaluation of its 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP). The exercise, is an annual event carried out by a task team constituted by Ni- Met Director General Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu upon assumption of office in 2021.

 

According to the Team Coordinator, Mr. Haruna Zakari, the task team is mandated to evaluate the predicted onset period, the Little Dry Season based on the areas affected as well as extreme weather events recorded within the period of evaluation as well as the areas affected.

 

Zakari explained that at the end of the exercise, the team will be expected to submit a report of their findings to the DG adding that the objective of the report when completed was to strengthen early warning and help in reviews and updates every month and project for the future. It would be recalled that NiMet presented the 2022 seasonal climate prediction to the general public on February 15th, 2022 at the NAF Conference Centre.

 

It was unveiled by the Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Justice has commended the Nigerian Meteorological Agency’s compliance with the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, 2011. This was contained in one of the presentations made during a sensitization seminar on the Application of the FOI Act by Officials from the Ministry to NiMet.

The event was held at the NiMet Headquarters, Abuja, and had in attendance Management staff of NiMet as well as resource persons from the Federal Ministry of Justice Representing the Director General/ CEO of NiMet, the Director of Legal Services of the Agency, Ahmed Abdu Esq, in his opening remarks reiterated that the Freedom of Information Act was enacted to develop access to public records and information by the general public, by empowering the public to hold public institutions accountable.

 

He further emphasized NiMet’s commitment to the effective implementation of the FOI Act, by enumerating the various platforms such as the website, social media channels, and various publications put in place by the Agency to inform the general public of NiMet’s activities.

The DG/CEO also added that it has a dedicated desk where issues pertaining to freedom of Information are handled effectively and promptly, therefore, organising this seminar for the staff to be lectured and trained on the application of the FOI Act with a view to improve and consistently ensure compliance with its provisions is part of the duty of the FOI desk

 

