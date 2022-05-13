Business

NiMet: Flash floods, droughts increase SSA’s food insecurity

Posted on

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has said flash floods in urban areas, storms and droughts increased food insecurity in sub- Saharan Africa in 2020. Specifically, the Director-General of the agency, Prof Mansur Matazu, stated this at the end of the Regional Forum on Seasonal Forecasting of the Agro-Hydro Climatic Characteristic of the rainy season for the Sudan-Sahel Zone, held in Abuja recently. According to the Matazu, food insecurity in sub-Saharan Africa increased by five to 20 percentage points with each flood or drought in the region, calling on the public to take the annual seasonal weather prediction serious, as it would save them from the adverse effect of environmental hazards due to seasonal changes.

Represented by Mailadi Abba Misau, an engineer, the directorgeneral said: “It is possible to adapt to or mitigate the effects of adverse weather if a forecast of the expected weather can be obtained in time. “Weather forecasts are needed for all activities of human endeavour from simply knowing what to wear to go out, to planning for the day’s activities, to how the farmer and his local extension agent will plan their agricultural activities, to how the water resources managers will plan the operations of their water infrastructure, to how health practitioners will issue advisories for certain infectious diseases that are dependent on heat, wind speed and rainfall.

“There is virtually no sector that is not impacted by weather conditions. This platform is perhaps the best to further underline the importance of weather forecasting to regional integration and development. “To be able to avoid or adapt to the effects of these parameters, society needs to be advised through forecasts that will alert and so make it prepared against any adverse effects that the parameters may generate. Occurrences of erratic weather, which knows no geographical boundaries, by the way, are beyond human control.”

 

