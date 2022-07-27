News Top Stories

Nimet Forecast: FCTA places divers, rescuers on red alert over expected flooding

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, ABUJA Comment(0)

Following the recent disturbing impactbased flooding forecast issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has mobilised divers, rescuers and other emergency volunteers in all the communities and areas prone to flash-flooding.

FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said, yesterday, that it was worrisome that Abuja was among the cities, and states like Niger, Nasarawa and Kaduna where heavy rainfall is being expected with consequential destructive flooding, between the 26th and 28th of July 2022.

The Director-General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, said the agency had taken the proactive measures to ensure that lives and properties were protected. His words:

“The forecast that rains are expected to be predominantly intermittent with isolated thunderstorms, flashflooding of roads, low-ly-  ing settlements and river channels. “To mitigate the impact of the anticipated heavy rains, FEMA has put all its community divers, local committee vanguard and key stakeholders on red alert.

“Similarly, all community divers, volunteers and vanguards have been issued modern rescue equipment, including branded raincoats, water jackets, life buoys, reflective jackets, personal protective wears and mobile breathing apparatus as well as the provision of closed user group (CUG) communication gadgets to enhance their operations.”

Furthermore, it was disclosed that some flood-prone areas in Abuja, like the Lokogoma District, has been barricaded to avert the flooding disaster.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Obi to Nigerians: Take charge of your country

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor Peter Obi has called on Nigerians to take charge of their country already blessed by God but facing so many challenges sprouting from leadership failure over the years. Obi made the call at Nkpor while addressing the National Directors of Religious Education.   He insisted that Nigeria would have far developed beyond the […]
News

Opposition Reps reject N151 fuel hike, demand suspension

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has rejected the increase in pump price of fuel from N148 to N151. 56 as announced by the Petroleum Product Marketing Company (PPMC) on Wednesday. The lawmakers, in a statement by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndidu Elumelu, Wednesday, described the announced increase […]
News

Okada Ban: No going back on June 1 ban

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said the state government will go ahead with its proposed ban on motorcycles (aka Okada) on highways and six local governments and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) from June 1, this year. He said security services and Lagos State Government are on the same page in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica