Nimet Forecast: FCTA places divers, rescuers on red alert over expected flooding

Following the recent disturbing impactbased flooding forecast issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has mobilised divers, rescuers and other emergency volunteers in all the communities and areas prone to flash-flooding.

FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said, yesterday, that it was worrisome that Abuja was among the cities, and states like Niger, Nasarawa and Kaduna where heavy rainfall is being expected with consequential destructive flooding, between the 26th and 28th of July 2022.

The Director-General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, said the agency had taken the proactive measures to ensure that lives and properties were protected. His words:

“The forecast that rains are expected to be predominantly intermittent with isolated thunderstorms, flashflooding of roads, low-ly- ing settlements and river channels. “To mitigate the impact of the anticipated heavy rains, FEMA has put all its community divers, local committee vanguard and key stakeholders on red alert.

“Similarly, all community divers, volunteers and vanguards have been issued modern rescue equipment, including branded raincoats, water jackets, life buoys, reflective jackets, personal protective wears and mobile breathing apparatus as well as the provision of closed user group (CUG) communication gadgets to enhance their operations.”

Furthermore, it was disclosed that some flood-prone areas in Abuja, like the Lokogoma District, has been barricaded to avert the flooding disaster.

