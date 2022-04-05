NiMet holds capacity training for staff

In a bid to enhance the capacity and performance of its staff, the Planning Research and Statistics (PRS) Unit of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet has organised a three-day workshop on Annual Report Production (ARP).

The purpose of the workshop according to the General Manager, Public relations, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim is to review and improve on the draft 2020 Annual Report of the Agency and to strategise on the production of the 2021 annual report.

The Director-General, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu, while speaking at the event, emphasised the importance of the training.

He noted that NiMet had been adjudged the best performing agency in the industry so far, and pledged to bring all to bear to maintain the ratings.

He extolled the expertise of the consultant and enjoined the participants to tap from his wealth of experience.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...