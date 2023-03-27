NiMET: Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto, others to witness high temperatures

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has warned that weather temperatures across some cities in Nigeria will rise above normal in the coming days. NiMET in a statement issued yesterday noted that temperature was expected to rise above 40 degrees in the next 48 hours in some parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Taraba and Adamawa. According to the agency, these states are expected to experience high temperatures.

It said most parts of the Northern cities are also expected to record temperatures between 35 to 40 degrees. The statement further warned that cities like Bauchi, Gombe, Borno, and Yola are at risk of experiencing high thermal discomfort. The agency, therefore, advised people in such locations to drink a lot of fluid through this period to avoid dehydration, assuring continuous monitoring of the weather and updating Nigerians accordingly. Meanwhile, the Director General/CEO, of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Mansur Bako Matazu has bemoaned the current reality confronting the climate change question and the need for nations to grow economically. This is just as he declared that no country in the world is insusceptible to the scourge of climate change, therefore, re-echoing the need for continued cooperation among nations.

Matazu made this known during his keynote address at the World Meteorological Day (WMD), 2023, with the theme: The Future of Weather, Climate and Water Across Generations, stressing that the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) at its core with187 Members States and six member territories require that all its members operate with common visions and goals. The DG represented by the Director, of Research, and Training NiMet, Prof. Effiom Oku, said over the years, society, as well as science, has evolved and so has the world climate. He said: “The global atmosphere continues to warm while nations struggle to adjust to the reality of combating climate change amidst economic gains.

“The average concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continues to rise with devastating global consequences. “It is very clear, however, that no country in the world is immune against the effect of the changing climate, whether as an emitter or non-emitter of these gases. “Indeed, happenings over the years have taught us all that weather has no boundary. “The world has seen ravaging storms cutting across several international borders during their life cycles. “This, therefore, echoes the essential of cooperation at the core of the existence of the WMO. According to him, as Nigeria joins the rest of the World in celebrating the 2023 World Meteorology Day, it is key to note that the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs), around the World, have continued to monitor through observation (Air, Land, and Water) the weather and climate, providing evidence of the changing climate and leading actions through prediction towards adaptation, mitigation, and creation of resilient societies.

