NIMET, NCAT get new heads

The Federal Government yesterday effected changes in the leadership of two organisations in the aviation industry as President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Prof. Bako Mansur Matazu as the new Director-General, Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

Following this development, Matazu will replace Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi. Matazu, who holds a PhD in Geography (Applied Meteorology), with membership of the Nigerian Environmental Society, African Forestry Forum, Nigerian Meteorological Society, the Climate Change Network, Nigeria and the renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Nigeria (REEN), until his appointment, was the General Manager, Meteorological Research at the agency. Also approved by the President is the appointment of Captain Modibbo Alkali Mahmud as the new Rector, Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria. The new rector holds the Airline Transport Pilot Licences of the Federal Aviation Administration, USA, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Embraer, Citation and other international professional certifications. Until his appointment,

Captain Modibbo, had served in various capacities, including Pilot in Training, Fleet Captain at Dornier Aviation Nigeria, Max Air and other organisations and has clocked about 6000 hours of flying career.

In line with the administration’s commitment to the implementation of the Aviation Development Roadmap, President Buhari has approved some reorganisations within the agencies under the Ministry of Aviation.

In a related development, President Buhari has also approved the reappointment of Engr. Akin Olateru as the Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Nigeria. Appointed first as commissioner and chief executive officer of AIB in January 2017, Olateru has put AIB on a higher pedestal by calling for the accident reports that had gathered dust over time.

