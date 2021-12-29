News

NiMet predicts 3-day hazy weather condition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Ni- Met), yesterday predicted hazy weather condition for three days across the country beginning from today. According to the agency, the coastal cities in the south shall witness patches of cloud in the morning hours.

 

NiMet forecast localised thunderstorm over parts of Lagos, Edo, Bayelsa and Delta states later in the day. “For Thursday, hazy atmosphere is expected over the northern region, the north central cities and the inland cities of the south throughout the forecast period.

 

“The coastal cities of the south should be predominantly hazy with patches of cloud throughout the forecast period,’’ it stated. “Later in the day, localised thunderstorms are expected over parts of Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Bayelsa and Delta,’’ it stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

US Republicans unveil coronavirus plan, slash job benefit by $400 a week

Posted on Author Reporter

  Senate Republicans on Monday proposed a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package hammered out with the White House, paving the way for talks with Democrats on how to help Americans as expanded unemployment benefits for millions of workers expire this week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the proposal a “tailored and targeted” plan focused […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo: Struggle for federation, lifelong enterprise

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has described the struggle for true federation in the country as a lifelong enterprise.   Osinbajo, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said this yesterday at the interdenominational church service for the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, which held at the […]
News

Trump: I’ll leave office if Electoral College votes for Biden

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Trump said Thursday that he would leave office if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, but also alleged “massive fraud” in the vote count and promised to keep up with his legal fight. Asked by a reporter following a teleconference with military troops on Thanksgiving if he would leave after an unsuccessful electoral college vote, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica