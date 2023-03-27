NiMet seeks global collaboration to combat climate change

The Director General/CEO, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, has bemoaned the current reality confronting the climate change question and the need for nations to grow economically. This is just as he declared that no country in the world was insusceptible to the scourge of climate change, therefore, reechoing the need for continued cooperation among nations. Professor Matazu made this known during his keynote address at the World Meteorological Day (WMD), 2023, with the theme: The Future of Weather, Climate and Water Across Generations, stressing that the World Meteorological Organisation ( WMO) at its core with187 Members States and 6 member territories require that all its members operate with common visions and goals.

The DG represented by the Director, of Research, and Training NiMet, Prof. Effiom Oku, said over the years, society, as well as science, has evolved and so has the world climate. He said: “The global atmosphere continues to warm while nations struggle to adjust to the reality of combating climate change amidst economic gains. The average concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continues to rise with devastating global consequences. “It is very clear, however, that no country in the world is immune against the effect of the changing climate, whether as an emitter or non-emitter of these gases. “Indeed, happenings over the years have taught us all that weather has no boundary. The world has seen ravaging storms cutting across several international borders during their life cycles.

This, therefore, echoes the essential of cooperation at the core of the existence of the WMO.” According to him, as Nigeria joins the rest of the World in celebrating the 2023 World Meteorology Day, it is key to note that the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs), around the World, have continued to monitor through observation (air, land, and water) the weather and climate, providing evidence of the changing climate and leading actions through prediction towards adaptation, mitigation, and creation of resilient societies. He, however, said that the warming trend and anthropogenic activities of humans towards GreenHouse Gas ( GHG) concentrations had continued the upward surge stating that “while we work tirelessly to improve on our activities, we must not forget to prepare the future generation for the task ahead.” On NiMet’s activities over the years, Matazu noted that with support from the Federal Government of Nigeria, the agency has been investing in meteorological data generation over land, water, and in the atmosphere. The data generated, he said, were so critical for past assessments and future predictions including nowcasting. He added: “We have signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with several universities in Nigeria to promote the science of meteorology within the academic institutions at the tertiary level. “To support national and regional development, NiMet continues to render services in support of aviation, agriculture, construction, tourism, defence, water resources management, telecommunications, environment, communications, etc.” Meanwhile, Matazu has been selected for the Scientific and Academic Advisory Board of the AGRHYMET Regional Center, Regional Climate Center for West Africa and the Sahel (RCCWAS), a specialized institution of the Permanent Inter-State Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS). The selection, which is based on Prof. Matazu’s scientific and professional background, is contained in a letter dated February 9th, 2023, and signed by the Director General of the Center, Dr. Mahalmoudou Hamadoun. ”Given your scientific and professional background, I would like to invite you to accept to be a member of our Scientific and Academic Advisory Board as an expert at Climate and Hydroclimatic risks in the sub-committees 2 (CLIMAT),” the letter reads. In a congratulatory letter signed by the Director of Human Resource Management, Mrs. Nwokocha N.M, on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, the Ministry hoped that the selection by the international body will spur Prof. Matazu into making further contributions to the field of Climate and Hydroclimatic discourses to the benefit of humanity and global knowledge expansion. The Scientific and Academic Advisory Board was established in 2001 and meets regularly to evaluate and provide advice on the training and operational research activities carried out by its staff.

