NiMet urges states to consider NEMA risk mgt

…warns against flash floods

 

The Director-General, Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NiMet, Prof. Mansur Matazu, has said the rainfall amount this year will be normal in most places but that flash floods should be expected.

 

This, he said, would be due to the short-duration, high-intensity rainfall that characterized the onset months which usually comes along with flash floods due to excess runoffs and disastrous wind gusts. Matazu, who stated this at the public presentation of the disaster risk management implications of the 2022 flood predictions by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)in Abuja,

 

said it was no news climate was changing and that this is a global reality with local evidence and attendant impacts. Explaining further, he said, over the last three decades, Nigeria had witnessed a tremendous increase in temperature and rainfall amount with increased occurrences of high intensity, short duration thunderstorms always accompanied by strong winds and flash floods.

 

“Hence, the essence of early warnings and impacted-based predictions. Climate change discourse is never complete without reference to the oceans as one of the key drivers in addition to greenhouse gases,” he noted.

He attributed the extreme weather occurrences to greenhouse gas concentrations, sea-level rise, ocean heat, and ocean acidification which are on the increase with harmful and long-lasting ramifications for sustainable development and ecosystems as published by the World Meteorological Organization, adding that, this was the essence of early warnings and impacted-based predictions.

 

“According to the WMO, extreme weather has the most immediate impact on our daily lives and early warning systems are critically required for climate adaptation,” he said.

 

Matazu, therefore, called on the states, the media, private entities, and all Nigerians to carefully consider the 2002 Disaster Risk Management by NEMA for proactive decisions and policies that would help avoid losses and strengthen mitigation, adaptation, and reduction of risks associated with floods.

 

