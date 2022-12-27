NiMet warns airlines about hazardous weather

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet) has warned about the possibility of deterioration in horizontal visibility as a result of a thick dust haze propagated into the country from the source region in Niger Republic. This could lead to the cancellation of flight operations in some northern cities. Spokesman for NiMet Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim advised airline operators to avail themselves of its weather reports for effective planning in their operations. NiMet latest weather advisory from its Central Forecast Office (CFO) indicates that “favourable conditions for dust-haze propagations into the nation will worsen horizontal visibility”. It said: “Stations in Niger (Maine-Soroa, Goure, Maradi, N-guigmi, Diffa and 61091) and Chad (Ndjamena) have both persistently reported dust-hazes with poor horizontal visibility. “In the next few hours, strong winds at 800m will spread more dust into the country. Dust-haze with poor horizontal visibility emanating from strong winds at 800m is expected to transport the dust to the country, particularly the North and North-central regions in the next few hours.” The release further disclosed that satellite images obtained indicate that in the next 24 hours, there are prospects of thick dust haze over (in poor horizontal visibility, less than 1000m) over Katsina, Kano, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Borno, and Adamawa; while other Northern and North central states are to report moderate dust-haze (visibility of 2–5km). This weather condition is expected to persist for the next 72 hours. As a result, the Day- Time Temperature (Max) over the country is expected to fall as a result of a plume of dust. NiMet advised taking precautions due to dust particles presently in suspension over the atmosphere. Also, individuals with respiratory ailments are advised to protect themselves as the current weather condition is not good for their health. Night-time cold temperatures should be expected so warm clothes are advised for little children. Airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations. NiMet said it will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates when necessary.

